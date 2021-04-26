1 killed, 2 injured after crash on Mass Pike in Becket involving tractor-trailer

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died and two others were injured after a crash on the Mass Pike in Becket Friday afternoon.

State police troopers were called to a crash involving a Freightliner tractor-trailer, a Toyota Camry, and a Toyota Sienna van on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Becket around 3:22 p.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, a preliminary investigation by State Police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office indicates that the tractor-trailer was going eastbound approaching Mile Marker 15 when traffic in front of the truck began to slow and evidence shows that the truck struck the rear of the Camry and pushed that car into the Sienna.

The two occupants of the Camry were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The driver, identified as 69-year-old Gary Litwin of Ludlow died at the hospital. The passenger, a 66-year-old woman from Ludlow was seriously injured.

Procopio said after an investigation the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 67-year-old man from West Granby, Conn., will be charged criminally. His name and the exact charges will be released by the District Attorney’s Office on Monday. He was not injured.

The driver of the Sienna, a 39-year-old woman from West Springfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for possible injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

The Lee Fire Department and EMS and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted with the crash.

Lanes were closed on the Mass Pike at various times until 8:40 p.m.