GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new grant is helping Triplex Cinema Inc. theaters be brought back to life in Great Barrington.

The Jane & Jack Fitzpatrick Trust has donated $150,000 to Triplex Cinema Inc., a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization. This grant puts The Triplex Cinema Inc. in the mix of other Berkshire County non-profits that have received funding from the Trust, such as Construct, Inc., IS 183 Art School (now Berkshire Art Center), Jacob’s Pillow, Pittsfield Y, and Berkshire Film & Media Collaborative.

The Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick Trust is a private charitable foundation started in 2004 by its namesake founders, who were known for their generosity and involvement in Berkshire County. In issuing the grant, the Foundation said, “the grant was approved knowing how important the Triplex is as an anchor in the community.”

The Foundation’s sentiments were echoed by Nicki Wilson, president of Triplex Cinema, Inc. “That is exactly how we feel about the Triplex,” she said. “That it is an irreplaceable resource to the town of Great Barrington and all of the Berkshires. This grant serves as a major boost toward ensuring the November 17th re-opening of two of our four theaters and bringing the Triplex back to life. We cannot thank the Trust’s decision-makers enough.”

There’s a “soft” opening for two theaters at the Triplex on Friday, November 17, with “The Holdovers,” the new Alexander Payne movie starring Paul Giamatti, and the new Trolls movie on November 22.

Just in time for the holidays, a third Triplex theater will open in mid-December. “Maestro” will debut there on December 15th, and there’s a talkback on December 17th with Leonard Bernstein’s daughter Nina interviewed by Stephen Wadsworth, a former collaborator of her father’s and currently Juilliard’s Director of Opera Studies.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.