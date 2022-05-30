PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Berkshire County economic development organization will be receiving funding for several projects in the region.

1Berkshire is getting $605,000 in Regional Economic Development Organization (REDO) grant funding Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development and the Massachusetts Office of Business Development.

This award is in addition to business resource translation project and the Best Foot Forward Facade Improvement micro-grant program.

The REDO monies will go for multiple economic development initiatives including:

The expansion and relaunch of the 1Berkshire jobs thing. This effort has allowed 1Berkshire to add new digital features to their successful job posting platform that focuses marketing investment into recruiting applicants from outside markets. The newly-relaunched platform is now housed on Berkshires.org, providing increased organic interaction with visitors and those interested in moving to the region. Check out this newly-relaunched platform at https://berkshires.org/living-here/the-jobs-thing/

Downtown commercial district signage in the Town of Adams. Partnering with the Town of Adams and proAdams, this effort will invest in signage that will help promote pedestrian foot traffic around the commercial corridors of Adams, while also connecting visitors to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail and Greylock Glen with the retail centers in the Town.

Great Barrington Art Box project. Working with the Town of Great Barrington, this effort will contribute to the region’s continuously-expanding creative placemaking portfolio by supporting the creation and installation of vinyl art coverings on a series of downtown electrical boxes in the heart of Great Barrington, as a means to contribute to the aesthetics and visitor experience in the Town.

The Mohawk Theater facade and marquee improvement project. Partnering with the City of North Adams, this funding will support significant improvement and updates to this historic landmark that is a visual anchor in the City’s downtown. By updating the visuals and functionality of the marquee, this effort will not only improve the viability of redevelopment of the Mohawk in the future, but will also bring this visual beacon in the downtown back to life as a means to help drive foot traffic throughout the commercial district.

North Adams permitting guide and best practices. Working hand in hand with the City of North Adams and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, this funding will allow for updates and improvements to the permitting processes and user navigation of permitting systems in the City to help make the pathway to opening a business in North Adams more accessible and user friendly.

Pop Up North Berkshire seasonal pop-up shop program. Partnering with the North Adams Chamber of Commerce and proAdams, along with the Town of Adams and the City of North Adams, this effort will bring to bear up to four pop-up businesses across the two communities for seasonal operations going into the summer of 2022. With two businesses already lined up to be up and operating by July, this effort will help occupy vacant storefronts and contribute to the diverse array of businesses and downtown destinations in both communities.

Content generation for online outdoor recreation asset map and commerce connectivity. Working with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and with an array of regional outdoor recreation stakeholders, this effort will provide vital content for an upcoming online outdoor recreation website that will help visitors not only navigate the 300+ outdoor recreation assets across the region, but also assist visitors to those locations find their way into our breadth of downtowns to help drive commerce directly from our outdoor recreation economy amenities.

Williamstown downtown banner project. Partnering with the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce, this effort will result in a brand new installation of high quality, enlarged, visually-attractive banners throughout the downtown corridors of Williamstown as a means to inform visitors of the opportunities at their fingertips, and to highlight the beauty of the Williamstown area.

Information on these and other economic development projects in Berkshire County can be found on 1Berkshire’s website.