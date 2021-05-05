1Berkshire Youth Leadership Program celebrates class of 2021

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 1Berkshire Youth Leadership program celebrated the commencement of its 2021 class via Zoom on Tuesday.

The class completed the entirety of this 10-month leadership program with 31 students who shared it with their family, friends, and regional leaders that congratulated them for being the 11th class in the program’s history.

The students have participated in the program virtually and were organized into five groups while they chose to focus on the broad topics of racism and the environment.

Students created social media accounts that addressed racism in schools and in society and organized an anti-racism workshop, while also creating a social media campaign around reducing the impacts of fast fashion and organized a park cleanup.

“The past year has been challenging and uncertain for us all, but the Class of 2021 truly rose to the occasion, they did not shy away from addressing some of the most daunting issues our society faces and showed a flexibility and persistence for which we should all be proud,” said Program Director Ben Lamb.

The 1Berkshire Youth Leadership Program is possible through the financial support of sponsors such as Berkshire Bank, Greylock Federal Credit Union, and Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook.

The program is coordinated by 1Berkshire with the volunteer Youth Leadership Program Steering Committee, which is composed of professionals across the region who develop and facilitate the monthly sessions for the class and offer them advice for their future careers.