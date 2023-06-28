NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams 911 rescued two children from the Hoosac River on Tuesday.

According to North Adams 911, at approximately 8:00 p.m., crews were sent to the Hoosac River near West Liquors where two children could not get out because of the strong current from the recent rain.

At the river, there is a spot that the children do swim at, but they were washed out to where they could not swim back.

One firefighter, Lt. Kevin Alicea, who lived down the street from the river was in as soon as he heard the call and held one of the children until the rescuers arrived. Firefighter Mitch Maselli was also one of the first rescuers in the water to take care of the second child. Both of the firefighters were off duty.

One child was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, and the second child was in good condition.