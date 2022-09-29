PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pittsfield firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out an early morning fire at a home in the city’s downtown area.

The fire was reported shortly after 1:00 A.M. Thursday at 160-162 First Street. According to Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Ron Clement, firefighters had initially received reports that people were trapped inside. Police officers helped firefighters to evacuate the building, and no residents were hurt.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but both apartments sustained damage.

The fire appears to be accidental in nature, Clement said, however the cause is still being investigated.