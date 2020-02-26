2 without a home, dog dead after fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A dog is dead and two people and another dog are without a home after a fire in Pittsfield Wednesday morning.

According to Pittsfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Garner, firefighters were called to 301/303 Francis Avenue for a report of a heavy fire at the rear of the home at 4:32 a.m.

According to Garner, it took approximately 40 minutes to control the fire. The structure sustained heavy damage on the first floor and water and heat damage to the remainder of the home.

Red Cross helped two occupants find alternative housing and other aides. Garner said firefighters were able to save one dog but another died in the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by Lenox, Lanesborough, and Richmond Fire Departments. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined at this time and is still being investigated.