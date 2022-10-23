GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington Fire Department was called to Van Duesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.

According to the Great Barrington Fire Department, at around 4:30 p.m., the fire department was called to Formel’s Auto Salvage on Van Duesenville Road because of a report of an outdoor fire that possibly involved a fuel tank. Chief Burger could see black smoke from several miles away and requested the first alarm to bring multiple aids.

Fire units arrived and found a pile of approximately 20 vehicles on fire with a few large scrap fuel tanks. The fire was contained within an hour, however, crews remained there until 8:00 p.m. cooling the vehicles and containing runoff.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was called to monitor the air quality and assess any environmental hazards due to the fire. There were no air quality issues detected by the DEP. The State Fire Marshal did not consider the fire suspicious, but they requested for the origin and cause investigation.

The Great Barrington Fire Department sent four engines, Sheffield and Monterey each had a company operating there, as well as a tanker task force, was also there to shuttle water so that there was no further roil the Housatonic water system. This brought tanks from Richmond, Stockbridge, Lee, Monterey, New Marlborough, Sheffield, and Egremont.

There were no injuries on the scene and the Fire Department Support Group provided food and water to the responders. Chief Burger said “I would like to thank all of the various companies and agencies who responded to assist. Their collaborative effort quickly brought the incident under control. They also did an outstanding job identifying and mitigating environmental hazards and not just suppressing the fire.”