3 Berkshire County Sheriff officers save inmate from choking inside cell

(WWLP) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is commending the actions of three correctional officers who saved a choking inmate on Tuesday.

Officers Kory Sandstedt, Matthew Ahern, and Jacob Gaylord took turns performing abdominal thrusts to the inmate who was choking on an unknown object inside his cell and was having difficulty breathing.

In less than 30 seconds, the object blocking the inmate cleared after the life-saving efforts of the three correctional officers.

“The vigilance you all displayed along with the situational awareness within the housing unit and adherence to your training undoubtedly saved the life of this inmate,” the sheriff’s office said.