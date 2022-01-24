$40M COVID-19 stimulus package awarded to assist Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has officially announced that proposals for the city’s ARPA funding are open.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the City of Pittsfield’s ARPA process. A tremendous amount of hard work and planning has gone into the development of this proposal to make it right for our community. I am eager and excited to finally get this application out into our community so we can support initiatives and projects that will strengthen our city across multiple sectors, ensuring that we keep moving forward in the right direction,” said Mayor Tyer.

Pittsfield received $40 million in ARPA funding in August of 2021. Federal guidelines require the funds to be obligated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026. According to the City of Pittsfield, a portion of the funding is to be distributed to community-based organizations, non-profits, cultural organizations, and businesses for eligible programs, services, and capital investments.

“This funding provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help Pittsfield’s residents, cultural organizations and businesses recovery from the pandemic and achieve greater prosperity and resiliency in the future,” said Deanna Ruffer, the city’s Community Development Director, who along with Gina Armstrong, co-manages the ARPA application process.

Information, including the process to submit proposals, can be found on the City of Pittsfield’s website. Proposals are due to the city no later than February 28t Applicants are asked to submit their proposals in English.

Examples of initiatives include, but are not limited to:

1. Childhood Development & Youth Intervention (including daycares)

COVID-related upgrades

Facility expansions

Programming

2. Mental Health & Substance Use Disorders

Staffing and/or training

Programming

Facility upgrades and/or expansions

3. Disabled, Elderly & Veterans

Staffing and/or training

Programming

4. Community-Based Initiatives

Navigators (public health, housing and/or economic development)

Capital investments (housing, etc.)

Programming (addressing social determinants of health)

Community outreach (to identify needs and guide future funding proposals)

5. Cultural Organizations

Community based programming

Job training

COVID-related capital improvements

6. Business Initiatives