FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been 41 years since Lynn Burdick was last seen working at a business in Florida. In the last year, authorities have shared sketches of the man they believe could be involved.

Lynn was 18 years old when she was working alone at her cousin’s store, the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store in Florida, Massachusetts, on April 17, 1982. She disappeared somewhere between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. that night and hasn’t been seen since.

NBC Dateline interviewed her family last year. The family believes she was abducted from the store. The store co-owner had talked to Lynn at around 8:00 p.m. on the phone but she had to hang up to help a customer. Her brother then called around 8:30 p.m. and Lynn never answered.

In August 2022, police released sketches of a suspect in a separate attempt of an abduction that happened just 45 minutes earlier in Williamstown, just 13 miles away. The images were created based on recent case interviews and with the help of a forensic artist from the Lincoln Police Department.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Berkshire Detective Unit say this sketch shows the possible suspect and four age-progressed variations of the suspect.

Sketch of suspect in the 1982 disappearance of Lynn Burdick

(Berkshire District Attorney’s Office)

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you are asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or email the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us.

The suspect, who may have ties to Vermont, is being described as a white man, 5’7″ tall, and now approximately 70 years old.