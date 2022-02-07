‘$42 for 42’ campaign to benefit local fallen Capitol Officer Billy Evans

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Billy Evans Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, recognizes graduating high school seniors who demonstrate the values of fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty in April 2021.

To help fully endow the scholarship fund, the Community Foundation announced their “$42 for 42” fundraising campaign Monday in recognition of Evans’ 42nd birthday, which would have taken place on February 18. To donate, please visit www.BerkshireTaconic.org/BillyEvans or visit www.billyevans.org to stay up to date on current events.

Capitol Police Officer William Francis Evans was born on February 18, 1980 in North Adams, Massachusetts. He moved to Clarksburg prior to high school and made a crew of lifelong friends. He graduated Drury High School in 1998 and then attended Western New England College, graduating in 2002. He officially became a Capitol Police Officer in Washington in March, 2003. For over 15 years he served as a member of the First Responder Unit, assigned to the North Barricade at the Capitol Building. Billy was tragically killed in the line of duty as he bravely defended the Capitol Building on April 2, 2021.

The first fundraiser for the scholarship was held at the Stamford Valley Golf Course in Stamford, Vermont with great success. The event saw over 150 participants. The 2nd Annual Billy Evans Memorial Golf Tournament will be on Oct 1st, 2022 at the same location.