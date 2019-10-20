61-year-old driver dies in multi-car crash in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 61-year-old man is dead after a multi-car crash in Cheshire Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 7:11 a.m. troopers were called to a crash on Route 8 near Farnum Road where a 61-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

State police said a Jeep driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling southbound behind a Mustang driven by a 37-year-old man. The driver of the Jeep started to pass the Mustang while the 61-year-old driver was traveling northbound toward the other two cars.

The Jeep struck the Mustang when pulling back into the southbound lane, which then caused the cars to strike the 61-year-old, causing it to rollover.

The 61-year-old passed away in the area of the crash while the other two drivers were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries said police.