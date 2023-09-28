NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of North Adams’ 67th Fall Foliage Festival is underway and will culminate in the annual parade on Sunday, October 1.

This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Time in North Berkshire,” a celebration of children’s books and fairytales. Multiple community events have been planned in addition to the parade.

Thousands of people are expected to begin lining the parade route Sunday morning. Beginning at midnight Saturday “NO PARKING” signs will be posted along Main, Church, lower Eagle, State, Ashland, Blackinton, and Porter Streets.

At 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, sections of the parade route will close, including all northbound traffic into the city on Route 8. By 12:00 p.m., all traffic detour posts will be in place and cones, wooden horses, and signs will be at all intersections. State Street traffic will be rerouted to Old State Road.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Old State Streets and ends at the intersection of Ashland Street and Washington Avenue.

Find more information on the Fall Foliage Festival and parade at the North Adams Office of Tourism.