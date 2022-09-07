WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The estimated $6 million project along the Mohawk Trail in Williamstown for bikes and pedestrians is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the pedestrian and bike shared-use path on the Mohawk Trail project began in February 2021 and remains on schedule to be completed by May 2023. MassDOT is reminding the public that the trail remains closed at all times while under construction.

The contractor, J.H. Maximillian of Pittsfield, is working on the parking area at Syndicate Road, paving the intersections on Route 7, final pavement markings on roadways and the path, plantings, wetland replication areas, seeding, and final cleanup.

The shared-use path will start on Syndicate Road and connect to North Street (Route 7) and then end approximately 200 feet north of the Mohawk Trail (Route 2).