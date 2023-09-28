OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments were called to a fire on Stebbins Road in Otis on Tuesday.

According to the Otis Fire Department, at around 5:14 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Stebbins Road. Fire Chief Phair was the first one to arrive and issued a call for additional coverage.

Ten Otis firefighters and mutual aid from Monterey, Sandisfield, Tolland, Becket, Stockbridge, and Hinsdale Fire Departments assisted. In addition, stand-by coverage was provided by New Marlborough Fire & Rescue and Colebrook Fire.

Upon entry, crews found fire on the first and second floors, with the heaviest being on the second floor. The fire was put out by 5:37 p.m. The fire department says that no injuries were reported.