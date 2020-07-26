7-old-year boy found safely after reported missing in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 7-year-old boy was safely found after he was reported missing in Pittsfield Saturday.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 7-year-old Mack Mercado believed to have wandered off and was last seen in the area of Cliff Avenue around 10 p.m. Police say Mack was a Hispanic boy who was 4 feet in height and weight about 58 pounds. Mack was also described to have brown hair and brown eyes and wearing grey shoes and red pajamas.

During the search, police received information of a child matching Mack’s description was seen around Hancock Road and Highland Avenue.