PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries were reported after a family woke up to the sound of smoke alarms Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Deputy Chief Ronald Clement, at around 3:05 a.m. crews were called to 111 Parker Street for a reported fire. The source of the fire was found to be an electrical box inside insulation between the attic and the second floor.

The homeowner told firefighters that they were awoken by smoke detectors and found heavy smoke in the attic. Due to the quick actions, the fire was able to be put out quickly.

Seven family members, three adults and four children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.