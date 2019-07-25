84 year-old man killed in crash on Route 41 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Mass. (WWLP) – An 84 year-old man died following a two-car crash in the Berkshire County town of Richmond at around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the man was a passenger inside a Subaru driven by a 78 year-old woman from Richmond. Troopers are still looking into what led to the collision on Route 41 between that woman’s car and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by a 19 year-old woman from Chatham, New York.

Both the driver and passenger of the Subaru were taken to nearby hospitals, both with serious injuries. The passenger, however, died from his injuries, while the driver is expected to survive. The driver of the Silverado pickup was not injured.

Route 41 in the area of Dublin Road was closed for about four hours following the crash.

No names have been released at this time. The crash is still being investigated by multiple sections of the Massachusetts State Police, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.