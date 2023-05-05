PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 84-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident in Pittsfield back in January.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 84-year-old Loraine Utter was charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Resulting in Homicide and a civil charge of Crosswalk Violation on Thursday. Utter has been released on personal recognizance with the condition that she can not drive until her license is reinstated.

On January 30th, Pittsfield police were called to West Street after Utter allegedly struck 30-year-old Shaloon Milord of Pittsfield and her 3-year-old daughter. According to the Berkshire Eagle, Shaloon Milord died from her injuries. The 3-year-old was treated for minor injuries.

Utter is due back in Pittsfield District Court on August 24th.