9/11 exhibit on display at Becket Arts Center

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A photo exhibit in Berkshire County Monday night outlined firsthand accounts of the devastation on 9/11.

The exhibit is called 20 Years after 9/11: A witness to terrorism and recovery.

It features photojournalism from Todd Maisel, who witnessed the second plane strike the north tower, confirming that New York City was under attack. There was a public discussion Monday night, where attendees shared their experiences surrounding that day.

“Port Authority, executives went up there,” said Maisel. “They were killed that day, 343 firefighters over 100 cops, and plenty of them are still dying. A lot of people are sick.”

This exhibit will be running until October 11 at the Becket Arts Center.