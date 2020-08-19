911 service in North Adams no longer experiencing issues

Berkshire County
Posted: / Updated:
911call_240342

UPDATE: The state 911 system is back on line at this time as of 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

NORTH ADAMS, Mass (WWLP) – The 911 emergency service in North Adams is experiencing issues Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Adams Police Department, communities in Massachusetts may be experiencing a 911 system failure. If you’re in the North Adams and Clarksburg communities and experiencing issues, call the North Adams Police Department for any emergencies at 413-664-4944 extension 1.

The North Adams Police Department will update their Facebook post as soon as new information is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today