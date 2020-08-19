911 service in North Adams no longer experiencing issues

UPDATE: The state 911 system is back on line at this time as of 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

NORTH ADAMS, Mass (WWLP) – The 911 emergency service in North Adams is experiencing issues Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Adams Police Department, communities in Massachusetts may be experiencing a 911 system failure. If you’re in the North Adams and Clarksburg communities and experiencing issues, call the North Adams Police Department for any emergencies at 413-664-4944 extension 1.

The North Adams Police Department will update their Facebook post as soon as new information is released.