PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP ) – The Pittsfield Community Design Center (PCDC) will host a walk and vigil on Sunday as part of the 9th Annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

In Berkshire County this year, there have been nine people killed, and at least twenty-eight were seriously injured on the road, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Community Design Center. This event will honor those who were killed and injured due to any preventable traffic crashes that happened on the streets.

Attendees will walk through downtown Pittsfield and will end a City Hall for a vigil and brief remarks. The doors will open at 9:30 am for hot drinks and pastries, and the walk will begin at 10 am. It is advised to dress warmly and to wear yellow or high-visibility outerwear to support traffic safety.

Some of the participating groups in this walk include the Pittsfield Community Design Center (PCDC), the City of Pittsfield, and the Berkshire Bike Path Council.

Road traffic crashes kill around 40,000 people in the United States every year. World Day of Remembrance is to remember the millions killed and injured on the world’s roads, together with their families, friends, and others who are also affected as a community, to call for making streets safer for anyone on the roads, including people walking, biking, driving, riding public transportation, and those living with limited mobility or disability.

PCDC is a grassroots organization with a mission to help residents take pride in their city, create safer streets for walking, cycling, and driving, to grow organic public spaces and events, and to help Pittsfield be a 21st-century small city that has a high quality of life for residents.