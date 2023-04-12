NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) is presenting a new art installation, depicting the burden of student debt.

A statewide coalition advocating for fully funded higher education, ‘Higher Ed For All’, is presenting “A Debt-Free Future is Possible“, which will serve as a backdrop and a call to make public higher education more accessible and to also ensure that students are sufficiently supported in their work toward completing advanced degrees and certifications, according to a release sent to 22News.

Speakers include public higher education advocates, faculty, and students shedding light on the needs at Massachusetts public colleges and universities. Artist, Kelli Rae Adams, creator of the “Forever in Your Debt” installation on display at the museum, will also discuss her work.

“My intention in creating “Forever in Your Debt” was not only to visualize the largely intangible burden of student debt, but also to generate constructive dialogue regarding how we might collectively work to bring about a truly affordable, sustainable and accessible future with respect to higher education,” Adams said. “As such, I am excited that my work can serve as the catalyst for convening this group of students, educators, administrators, legislators and activists to advocate for meaningful change.”

“A Debt-Free Future is Possible” will be on display from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams.

At 6 p.m., Mass MoCA will have a reception for the 11th Teen Invitational, a weekend-long display of works created by area students and instructors.