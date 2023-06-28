ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – An Adams man will not be facing any charges after the death of a man that allegedly broke into a home and attempted to break into a gun safe.

Around 2:20 p.m. on February 9, Adams police were called to a home on Spring Street after receiving an alert from a surveillance camera for a possible breaking and entering. When officers arrived, they found the 73-year-old homeowner with injuries to his head, including a deep cut on his forehead.

As police walked through the home, they found 56-year-old Mark Bednarz of Savoy unresponsive. Police began CPR until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center but died the next day.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the homeowner was parked down the road when he saw someone walking on his driveway. The homeowner drove into his driveway, parked and entered his home through a side door. When he entered, he picked up a small bat and began checking his home. He found Bednarz allegedly attempting to break into a gun safe with a power drill.

The homeowner’s appearance startled Bednarz who then threatened the homeowner with the drill. A struggle between the two began where the bat, a can of soup and the power drill were used as weapons by both men. The homeowner was able to physically restrain the suspect and then got out of the house as Adams police arrived. The homeowner told police he was unable to call police because he couldn’t find his phone during the struggle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts ruled Bednarz death not due to the altercation but to substance abuse. A toxicology report for Bednarz tested positive for fentanyl, opiates, cocaine, cannabinoids, and benzoylecgonine. The Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be, “Complications of acute fentanyl intoxication in the setting of recent cocaine used and mechanical asphyxia” and the manner of death to be, “Homicide (substance abuse and compression by other).”

Due to the cause of death, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office will not be pursuing criminal charges against the homeowner.