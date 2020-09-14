Adams house party involving teens and alcohol leads to 3 arrests

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing charges after a party at an Adams home where police say minors were given alcohol.

Police were called to the home Thursday, September 10th, after a noise complaint. Officers then decided to break up the party after noticing more than ten people with alcohol, many were under 18.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man who they say hosted the party. He was held on $1,000 cash bail and appeared in Northern Berkshire District Court on Friday. Police say this suspect was in court the day before for allegedly giving alcohol to minors earlier this year.

Another suspect, an 18-year-old man from Pittsfield, was arrested after police say he ran down the street when police arrived. He’s accused of resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. Police say when they arrested the second suspect, they realized that he was awaiting trial on a masked robbery involving a gun. He was also held on $1,000 cash bail before appearing in court.

The third arrest was a 17-year-old boy from North Adams for allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was later released to his parents with charges being filed in Berkshire Juvenile Court.