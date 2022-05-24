ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Adams children are invited to ride their bicycles in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30. Children should bring their bicycles decorated with a patriotic theme.

An adult must accompany all children under seven years old. All participants must wear a helmet.

Participants are asked to be at the Walgreens parking lot on Columbia Street at 9:45 a.m. The children can view the parade from there, and then join the Adams Police Department at the end.

Certificates for ice cream from McDonald’s will be given to all participants. Contact the Adams Police Department with any questions, at (413) 743-1212.