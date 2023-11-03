ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Town of Adams is has put out a request for proposals for an operator of a new restaurant/café to be located at the Outdoor Center at Greylock Glen Resort. The Outdoor Center is under construction and is expected to open in May or June 2024.

The town wants the Café to have full food and drink service with healthy options and farm-to-table offerings, as well as a to-go counter. It’ll have a kitchen, dining room, and bar that will seat about 75 people. There will also be an outdoor patio dining area where the Café owner could establish an outdoor kitchen.

Greylock Glen Resort is in development. The Greylock Glen Master Plan includes a hotel/conference center, year-round campground, and an amphitheater. The campground is expected to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

As Greylock Glen is expected to be popular for indoor and outdoor events, such as weddings, the town wants the café to provide catering as well. The Café will be between the large lobby area of the Outdoor Center and the education wing on the northern end of the building.

The town is looking for an operator who has the ability to finance, design, and operate a

restaurant/café on the site. The operator would need to provide visitors with affordable, healthy, family-friendly casual dining choices.

Greylock Glen is located about a mile from downtown Adams at the base of Mount Greylock. Café proposals are due by Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 4 p.m.