Adams police looking for information regarding pedestrian hit and run accident

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department is looking for information regarding a pedestrian hit and run accident in the area of Burt Street on Monday night.

According to the Adams Police Department, at approximately 9:43 p.m. an officer was flagged down in the area of Burt Street by a person who had reportedly been struck by a car while crossing Columbia Street in the crosswalk.

According to the victim, they were struck by a gray Hyundai Elantra while crossing Columbia Street from east to west in the area of Burt Street and Dollar General. The victim said the vehicle had stopped in each lane to allow them to cross and after walking almost all the way across the street they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling south on Columbia Street.

Police said the car reportedly passed the vehicle on the right that had stopped in the southbound lane of travel to let the pedestrian cross. The car that was stopped for the pedestrian helped them after they were struck by the car but they did not give their identities.

This victim was unable to provide a description of the two vehicles that had stopped and only said one was a car and one was a truck.

If you witnessed this incident you are asked to contact the Adams Police Department 413-743-1212.