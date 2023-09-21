ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department is looking for the public’s help with locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Tessa Houle was last seen in the area of Commercial Street at around 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning. She is believed to be wearing an unknown color sweatshirt, a red and black backpack, and red and black sneakers.

Adams Police Department

If you have any information of her whereabouts you are asked to call Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 extension 0.