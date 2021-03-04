Adams police looking for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that robbed a 7-Eleven in December.

According to the Adams Police Department, on December 8 at around 12:15 a.m. officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Columbia Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police determined the suspect showed a handgun, demanded money from the employee and left on foot.

The suspect is described as a man wearing two different camouflage sweatshirts. One with a blue, black and white pattern and another with a green, brown, black and tan pattern. The black coat worn over the two sweatshirts has a distinct dotted pattern at the bottom of the coat.

(Adams Police Department)

(Adams Police Department)

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you are asked to call the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 extension 108.