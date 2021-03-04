Adams police looking for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that robbed a 7-Eleven in December.
According to the Adams Police Department, on December 8 at around 12:15 a.m. officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Columbia Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police determined the suspect showed a handgun, demanded money from the employee and left on foot.
The suspect is described as a man wearing two different camouflage sweatshirts. One with a blue, black and white pattern and another with a green, brown, black and tan pattern. The black coat worn over the two sweatshirts has a distinct dotted pattern at the bottom of the coat.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you are asked to call the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 extension 108.