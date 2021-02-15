Adams police looking for suspect that used fake $20 bills at Walgreens

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Adams Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man that allegedly used fake $20 bills to buy gift cards.

According to the Adams Police Department, on February 6 around 4:45 p.m. the suspect walked into the Walgreens on Columbia Street. He successfully obtained gift cards by paying with the fake $20 bills and left the area on foot. However, once the store employee noticed the bills were fake, they were able to deactivate the gift cards.

The man is described as 6 feet tall, about 240 pounds, white and in his 40s. He also has tattoos on the back of each of his hands. The tattoos on the back of his hands are described as three unclothed women with a shadowed-figure man behind them. The suspect may also have a neck tattoo.

Credit: Adams Police Department

Credit: Adams Police Department

Credit: Adams Police Department

Credit: Adams Police Department

He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black gator used as face mask, dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with “Property of Hartford University” on the left side, black and white sneakers with “AIR” written in large red letters outlined by white on the inside and outside of them, red soles, and a white Nike swoosh on the top of the toe box.

If you have any information on the suspect of the uttering and forgery incident, you are asked to contact the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212.