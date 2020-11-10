Adams police requesting video from residents to help with stolen vehicles

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department is asking residents for surveillance videos of two vehicles that were stolen early Monday morning.

According to the Adams Police Department, one vehicle was stolen in Pittsfield and recovered in the town of Adams. The second vehicle stolen and also found in the town of Adams.

Police are asking residents for home security video from the hours between 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning from the following streets:

Crotteau Street

Mill Street

Murray Street

Staple Street

West Kittler Avenue

Jordan Street

Cook Street

Surveillance video is being requested from anyone on Richmond Lane in the area of East Jordan Street to East Hoosac.

If you have any video or information, you are asked to call the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 ext. 0.