ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
According to the Adams Police Department, 11-year-old Nathaniel Beliveau was last seen wearing black/grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and red and white sneakers. Nathaniel is approximately 5 feet tall, weighs 90 Ibs, and has brown hair.
It is believed that he is in the Adams/ North Adams area and maybe with friends.
It is asked that if you have any information, contact the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 ext 0.
