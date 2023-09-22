ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department will have another four-legged officer joining the team!

Through a donation from the Throw Away Dogs Project, the police department received their newest member, K9 Bear. Bear will work with Officer Michael Strizzi and work alongside Sergeant Curtis Crane and K9 Adam. K9 Bear has already begun training and will be certified in narcotics detection.

Credit: Adams Police Department

The Throw Away Dogs Project is a non-profit that rescues dogs with drive and personality traits to become working dogs. The dogs are donated at no cost.