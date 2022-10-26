ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP)– The town of Adams has received $1 million to help with the building of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center.

On Wednesday, Adams Town Administrator Jay R. Green, and members of the Adams Selectboard, were joined by Congressman Richard E. Neal in making the announcement. The funding is through Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Outdoor Center is one of four building components of the Greylock Glen Master Plan. The project includes a hotel/conference center, four season campground with traditional and glamping options and an amphitheater. It is an effort increase economic opportunities to the region by attracting visitors to Mt. Greylock and the northern Berkshires for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, mountain biking, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.

Beginning in 2006, the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and the Town of Adams worked on the design and permitting of the proposed $50 million Greylock Glen project. In May 2021 the state issued $6.5 million in state bond funding. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in August 2022.

This project is one of ten CDS projects submitted by Congressman Neal, totaling over $9 million in investments throughout the First Congressional District of Massachusetts. This funding is in addition to a $2.9 million U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant from the American Rescue Plan to go toward water infrastructure improvements at Greylock Glen.