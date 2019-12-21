Adults, minor taken to hospital after small plane crashed in Florida, MA

FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Florida, Massachusetts Friday night.

State Police told 22News Troop B patrols, Florida Fire Department and North Berkshire Ambulance located the small plane after it crashed in a wooded area off Church Street around 6:50 p.m.

Onboard the plane were two adults and one minor. All three were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.

The FAA and the Massachusetts Aeronautics are now working to determine what caused the small plane to crash.

22News will bring you the latest when more details develop.