GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Afterschool programs are being expanded in Berkshire County with the help of funding provided by the Massachusetts Afterschool Partnership and Mass Cultural Council’s YouthReach.

The organization, Flying Cloud Institute, will expand its afterschool girls science clubs from four to eight in Pittsfield Public Schools as well as continue the education in Lee, Berkshire Hills, and Southern Berkshire School Districts. Flying Cloud Institute offers programs in the arts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) to those aged 9 to 19 years old.



Photos courtesy of Flying Cloud Institute

“Flying Cloud Institute is grateful for the support of MAP and YouthReach. We are confident our partnership with Berkshire County schools will help to reach needed communities while closing the gender gap in STEM fields,” says Maria Rundle, Executive Director of Flying Cloud Institute.