Alex Morse opposed to GE building dump in Berkshire County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressional Candidate Alex Morse is voicing his opposition to a settlement that will allow General Electric to build a dump in the Berkshires.

People who live in the Lenox Dale neighborhood joined Morse to speak out against GE’s past practices that contaminated the Housatonic River.

General Electric paid out millions of dollars over the years to repair areas damaged by the release of PCBs. Morse said it’s not enough.

“They have spent millions of dollars trying to spend the least amount of money possible to clean up the Housatonic River and in the process leave a toxic waste dump in a neighborhood in a town that has a lower median income than surrounding areas in the Berkshires,” said candidate Morse.

Morse is calling on the federal government to do more to protect the town and its residents from big companies like GE.

According to Morse, General Electric has spent more than $350 million lobbying the federal government for favorable policies over the past 20 years.