AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst has changed its voting precincts due to the population changes from the 2020 Federal Census.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Town of Amherst, every 10 years, the legislature and local governments must redraw boundaries that take into consideration population, communities of interest, and state and federal constitutional requirements, amongst other factors. The population is determined by the most recent Federal Census. Amherst’s population per the 2020 Federal Census is 39,263 which represents an increase of 1,444 from the 2010 population (or 3.8%).

The chart below shows the new precinct names and their voting locations:

In Amherst, there will continue to be 10 precincts for all elections. The precincts, however, have been renamed to correspond to each district in which they are.