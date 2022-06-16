AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst will observe the Juneteenth holiday on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Amherst Historical Society, the Juneteenth Heritage Walking Toure is a first-time collaboration between Ancestral Bridges and the Amherst Historical Society and Museum to celebrate Juneteenth and local Black history in the town.

The walking tour will take visitors to key historic spots in Amherst’s town center where Black families lived, worked, and worshipped. It will begin at 11 a.m. at Amherst’s West Cemetery, and proceed to the Emily Dickinson Museum, the Amherst History Museum, the Hope Community Church, and the Goodwin Memorial AME Zion Church.

