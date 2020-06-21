Animal Control, Mass Wildlife monitoring Onota Lake in Pittsfield after alleged alligator was seen

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are investigating circulating videos that alleges there was an alligator in Onota Lake.

According to The Pittsfield Police Department, several videos were found on social media on Wednesday that depicts an alligator by the Dan Casey Memorial Drive causeway. Police say the authenticity of the videos, its locations, and what type of reptile appears in the footage is questionable.

Officers from Animal Control searched the area and spoke with people who had been fishing, however, nothing unusual was reported.

Animal Control Unit along with Mass Wildlife will be monitoring the situation.

