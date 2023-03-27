PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children 11 years and younger are invited to the City of Pittsfield’s annual ‘Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble’.

The free event is being held on Friday, April 8th at The Common on 100 First St. Don’t forget to bring your own basket! The one who finds the golden egg will be given a prize. Balloon creations will be provided by BTC Entertainment.

In a news release sent to 22News from Roberta McCulloch-Dews, the following is the schedule per age group:

10:30 a.m. – 9-, 10- and 11-year-olds

10:40 a.m. – 7- and 8-year-olds

10:55 a.m. – 5- and 6-year-olds

11:10 a.m. – 4-year-olds

11:25 a.m. – 2- and 3-year-olds

The event is being sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union. A raindate is scheduled for April 15th.