Another person caught on camera stealing political signs in Lanesborough

**Video provided by Lanesborough PD**

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lanesborough Police Department is looking for an individual who was caught on camera stealing political signs from someone’s property on Thursday.

According to Lanesborough Police Chief Sorrell, the incident happened on Thursday around 3:10 p.m. on Summer Street.

“People need to understand that even though you don’t support a certain candidate it doesn’t give anyone the right to enter private property and destroy property,” Sorrel said in a Facebook post.

Sorrell is encouraging the person to turn themselves in.

Police are looking to identify two other suspects, one of whom tore down political signs in the area Wednesday and another who destroyed a banner outside of Lanesborough Pizza on South Main Street.