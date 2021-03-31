April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April commences a month-long effort to bring awareness to sexual assault across the country.

According to Rainn, an anti-sexual violence organization, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds. And over 430,000 Americans fall victim to some form of sexual assault every year.

According to the CDC, more than one in three women experience sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime, for men, it’s nearly one in four.

Additionally, it is estimated that victims spend over $120,000 over their lifetime in costs related to trauma.

The Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Task Force is taking part in spreading awareness.

Art displays will be featured in Pittsfield’s Park Square, City Hall in North Adams, and two locations in Great Barrington. The display is part of the task Force’s “One Book, One Community” celebration and will remain throughout the entire month of April.

The phone number for the National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673.