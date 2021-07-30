Arraignment scheduled next week for deadly shooting suspect in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man will be arraigned next week in Berkshire Superior Court.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Edward Jennings of Pittsfield was indicted this week in court on murder charges. He is accused murdering Lemond Grady in an April 20th shooting.

A ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls alerted police about the shooting in the area of 631 North Street around 6:18 p.m. on April 20th. Jennings, who police said matched the description given by witnesses, took off on foot and was arrested on Lincoln Street.

Jennings’ arraignment has been scheduled for August 5th.