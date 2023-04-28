NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of North Adams is calling on Berkshire County artists to help fill vacant downtown storefront windows with artwork in June.

Artwork will be printed on banners and displayed on street level windows in the downtown area. All types of artists are encouraged to apply, including drawing, painting, graphic design, fiber, ceramics, sculpture and photography art.

Thirteen artists will be chosen and will each receive $200. The installation and production of the banners will be completed by the city.

“These banners are an amazing way for local artists to gain recognition for their art, and they add so much life to the empty windows downtown”, said Anna Farrington, one of the program organizers and a downtown gallery owner.

This year, the artwork will be placed on Main Street and Eagle Street. The displays help beautify downtown North Adams and unite artists with local businesses. The program has been running since 2019 and was inspired by a similar initiative in Cambridge.

“It’s an honor to be involved as a producer and supporter of this project. I can clearly envision a (near) future where all storefronts in downtown North Adams are filled and bustling with local businesses, residents and visitors.”, said Andrew Fitch, who helps produce this program and has donated nine windows of one of his buildings for the program’s use this year. “Until all of our downtown commercial spaces are renovated and activated, I think it’s important to fill the windows with expressions of hope and creativity.”

Artists are encouraged to submit one to three examples of their works by Wednesday, May 10 to tourism@northadams-ma.gov. In addition to their artwork, candidates should include their name, connection to North Adams, email, phone number and a statement about their art.

Chosen artists will be notified by May 12.