PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire County’s five cultural districts are partnering to create ArtWeek Berkshires 2023, a week-long, countywide arts festival to be held October 14-22.

The organizations are looking for artists of all kinds, including actors, cartoonists, crafters, dancers, designers, filmmakers, illustrators, mimes, multimedia artists, musicians, performance artists, poets, puppeteers, theater artists, visual artists, writers – and more.

“We’re all looking forward to another wonderful ArtWeek filled with something for everyone,” said Laura Brennan, Assistant Director and Economic Development Program Manager at Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and ArtWeek Berkshires 2023 Steering Committee co-chair along with Jen Glockner, Pittsfield’s Cultural Development Director. “We are encouraging people and organizations of all types to be a part of this, whether they’re an emerging artist or seasoned professional.”

Details about the event and how to submit can be found on this website.

The non-juried event is free to all Berkshire County residents, organizations, and businesses interested in showcasing creative work.