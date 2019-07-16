Breaking News
Authorities trying to identify body of woman found in Peru

Authorities trying to identify body of woman found in Peru

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
State police scandal_1530220788038.jpg.jpg

PERU, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are working to identify the body of a woman that was discovered in Peru Tuesday morning, and whether it is of a woman who’s been reported missing since May

State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office along with police in Hinsdale and Peru are investigating after workers doing log work found the remains in a heavily wooded area located one mile east from Curtin Road in Peru. 

According to the DA’s Office, police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. Her identity has not been released. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston. 

Multiple agencies are assisting including State Police Crime Scene investigators along with troopers from the Cheshire State Police barracks. Members of the Hinsdale Fire Department and Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue helped with the search and recovery of the unidentified body. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories