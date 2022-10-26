BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will be joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield Wednesday, to announce over $100 million dollars in grant awards, made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal.

This application portal was made to support local economic development projects in communities across the state. This event will be awarded funding from 12 state grant programs, for local economic development projects in 150 plus communities.

These awards include the 2022 MassWorks awards, which is the largest grant program in One Stop.